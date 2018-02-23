The Atomic Punks w/Oozing Wound & DJ Dripswea (ages 18-plus only)

Flat Out Friday Official After Party

When the races end and the exhaust lifts, Flat Out Friday will rage on at this year’s official after party. DJ DRiPSweat (MKE) spins sets that move the most hardened killjoys to dance. Oozing Wound (CHI), blends their own flavor of thrash and stoner riffs to create what is best self-described as “Tipper Gore’s worst fears incarnate.” Capping out the night is Atomic Punks, a tribute to early Van Halen, the David Lee Roth era. Voted “Best Tribute Band” by LA’s “Rock City News” three years in a row, the Atomic Punks capture the note for note performance and feel of vintage Van Halen.

Flat Out Friday’s Official After Party is sponsored by Harley Davidson.