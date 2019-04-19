The Cactus Blossoms w/Jack Klatt

The Cactus Blossoms offer compelling evidence that the tradition of sibling vocal harmonies (the secret sauce in some of the most spine-tingling moments in popular music) is alive and well, with a deceptively unadorned musical approach that offers “creative turns of phrase, gorgeous harmonies and an ageless sound” (NPR). Their 2016 debut, ‘You’re Dreaming’, a stunning and transporting collection of original songs earned high praise from Rolling Stone and Vice’s Noisey, tour stints with Kacey Musgraves and Lucius and a perfectly cast performance on the third season of David Lynch’s ‘Twin Peaks’.