The Cactus Blossoms w/Jack Klatt
The Back Room at Colectivo 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
The Cactus Blossoms offer compelling evidence that the tradition of sibling vocal harmonies (the secret sauce in some of the most spine-tingling moments in popular music) is alive and well, with a deceptively unadorned musical approach that offers “creative turns of phrase, gorgeous harmonies and an ageless sound” (NPR). Their 2016 debut, ‘You’re Dreaming’, a stunning and transporting collection of original songs earned high praise from Rolling Stone and Vice’s Noisey, tour stints with Kacey Musgraves and Lucius and a perfectly cast performance on the third season of David Lynch’s ‘Twin Peaks’.