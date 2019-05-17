The Charleston-based quintet Ranky Tanky in concert
Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts 19805 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53045
RANKY TANKY BRINGS CELEBRATION OF GULLAH MUSIC, CULTURE TO WILSON CENTER Charleston-Based Jazz Quintet to Perform May 17, Lead Arts Outreach in Local Schools.
From playful game songs to ecstaticshouts, from heartbreaking spirituals to delicate lullabies, theCharleston-based quintet Ranky Tanky will perform the timeless music
of Gullah culture for audiences at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts (Wilson Center) Friday, May 17, 2019, at 8:00 p.m.
Ranky Tanky released their eponymous debut on October 20, 2017. By December 2017, the group had been profiled on NPR’s Fresh Air with Terry Gross and their album soared to #1 on Billboard, iTunes, and Amazon jazz charts. Mixing low country traditions with large doses of
jazz, gospel, funk, and R&B, tickets for this soulful performance are $44-$60 (prices subject to increase based on demand) and may be purchased online at www.wilson-center.com, via phone at 262-781-9520, or in person at the Wilson Center Box Office at 19805 W. Capitol Drive in Brookfield’s Mitchell Park. Parking at the Wilson Center is free.