The Charleston-based quintet Ranky Tanky in concert

RANKY TANKY BRINGS CELEBRATION OF GULLAH MUSIC, CULTURE TO WILSON CENTER Charleston-Based Jazz Quintet to Perform May 17, Lead Arts Outreach in Local Schools.

From playful game songs to ecstaticshouts, from heartbreaking spirituals to delicate lullabies, theCharleston-based quintet Ranky Tanky will perform the timeless music

of Gullah culture for audiences at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts (Wilson Center) Friday, May 17, 2019, at 8:00 p.m.

Ranky Tanky released their eponymous debut on October 20, 2017. By December 2017, the group had been profiled on NPR’s Fresh Air with Terry Gross and their album soared to #1 on Billboard, iTunes, and Amazon jazz charts. Mixing low country traditions with large doses of

jazz, gospel, funk, and R&B, tickets for this soulful performance are $44-$60 (prices subject to increase based on demand) and may be purchased online at www.wilson-center.com, via phone at 262-781-9520, or in person at the Wilson Center Box Office at 19805 W. Capitol Drive in Brookfield’s Mitchell Park. Parking at the Wilson Center is free.