× Expand The Eagles

Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski might not have had much patience for them, but that puts the beloved Coen brothers character at odds with many Americans. After all these years, The Eagles’ 1976 greatest hits compilation is still the single best selling record in the history of the country, rivaled only by Michael Jackson’s Thriller. Buoyed by their never-ending play on classic-rock radio, The Eagles milked a fortune out of their on-again/off-again ’90s reunion tours, but it was only in 2007, after a 28-year absence, that they returned to the studio for a new album: Long Road Out of Eden, a continuation of the’70s country-rock sound The Eagles will always be known for. It would prove to be the band’s final album with founding member Glenn Frey, who died in 2016.