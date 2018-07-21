The Guess Who (“American Woman”) Comes to DCA

On Saturday, July 21, at 8 p.m., rock band The Guess Who (known for their hit song “American Woman,” among others) will take the stage at Door Community Auditorium (DCA) in Fish Creek.

When Canadian rock band The Guess Who arrived stateside in the 1960s, they took the world of pop music by storm, occasionally surpassing even the Beatles in their meteoric rise to the top of the radio charts. The group’s parade of classics includes fourteen Top 40 hits, including “American Woman,” “These Eyes,” “Clap For the Wolfman,” “No Time,” “Star Baby,” and “Share the Land.”

In a review of the group’s performance, NJ.com raved, “This tight, talented quintet transported the audience to the era of grooviness with faithful arrangements, exuberantly executed.”

After five decades on the music scene, The Guess Who is as sharp as ever, now featuring original member Garry Peterson (drums) along with keyboard player/flutist Leonard Shaw, lead guitarist Will Evankovich (Will E), bassist Rudy Sarzo, and lead vocalist/guitarist Derek Sharp (D#).

The Guess Who’s performance is made possible with support from presenting sponsor Friends of the Auditorium; major sponsors Al Johnson's Swedish Restaurant & Butik, The Landmark Resort, and Rewind 97.7; and supporting sponsors The Cordon Family Foundation, Wisconsin Cheese Masters, and On Deck Clothing Company, Inc.

The Guess Who will perform at DCA at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 21. Tickets for the concert range from $65 to $88. Advance reservations are recommended and can be made through the DCA box office, located at 3926 Highway 42 in Fish Creek. The box office is open Monday-Friday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person, on the phone at (920) 868-2728, or online at www.dcauditorium.org.