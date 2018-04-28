The Hands of Liberace Starring Philip Fortenberry, The Man at the Piano

As a versatile artist whose styles encompass a wide range of musical genres, Philip Fortenberry is a performer with an expansive career. Philip was featured as the piano double for Emmy and Golden Globe winner Michael Douglas’ portrayal of Liberace in the HBO Films biopic, Behind the Candelabra.

Philip was the artist-in residence at the Liberace Museum where he performed his one-man show, Liberace and Me. Philip’s critically acclaimed solo cabaret concert, The Man at the Piano, continues to play to sold-out houses at Cabaret Jazz at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

A native of Columbia, Mississippi, Philip began playing the piano at the age of four and by seven was the accompanist for his church. Early in his career in New York, Philip became the musical director and on-stage pianist for the long-running off-Broadway revue, Forbidden Broadway. Philip was the pianist and Associate Conductor for the Broadway musical, Rocky, where he also received the inaugural “Ghostlight Award” as Best Musician on Broadway.

Philip has played for ten Broadway productions and eight national tours including such shows as Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Saturday Night Fever, Ragtime, Seussical–The Musical, Sideshow, and The Lion King. Currently a resident of Las Vegas, Philip was the associate conductor for Hairspray at the Luxor Theater, Mamma Mia! at Mandalay Bay, and the North American premiere of the rock music extravaganza, We Will Rock You, at Paris Las Vegas and is currently the Associate Conductor of Jersey Boys at Paris Las Vegas.