The Interrupters w/Masked Intruder and Ratboy

After L.A. ska-punk band The Interrupters’ self-titled debut album in 2014, they shared stages with bands like Rancid, Blink 182 and Bad Religion. Now, with their third album, ‘Fight the Good Fight’, they just hope to provide solace to anyone feeling disillusioned. “… It’s a phrase that’s followed us around for years, and it kind of embodies the message of this album. There’s a lot of darkness in the world right now, but we’re trying to drive that out by making our music the light. We’re fighting through everything with a smile on our faces.”