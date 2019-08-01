The Jimmy’s (6pm)

Jazz in the Park is Milwaukee’s favorite free, outdoor, summer music series, featuring an eclectic lineup of jazz, big band, funk, R & B, reggae, blues and more. Performers come from across town or across the country. Concerts take place Thursday evenings, 5pm-9pm from May 30 through August 29th, in Cathedral Square Park. Music starts at 6pm, but stop by early for Jazz in the Park Happy Hour and get great drink specials from 5-6pm!

THE JIMMYS combine the seasoned keyboard and Hammond B-3 organ talents of Jimmy Voegeli, the legendary blues guitarist Perry Weber on six-strings and vocals, drummer Chris Sandoval – veteran of the Tommy Castro band, the expertise of southern Wisconsin’s finest bass guitar, and rounded out by an amazing horn section!