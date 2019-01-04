The Lavender Scare: The Cold War Persecution of Gays and Lesbians in the Federal Government

Jewish Museum Milwaukee 1360 N. Prospect Avenue, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Charges that the Roosevelt and Truman administrations were havens for homosexuals proved a potent political weapon, sparking a “Lavender Scare” more vehement and long-lasting than McCarthy’s Red Scare. Historian David K. Johnson will relate the frightening, untold story of how, during the Cold War, homosexuals were considered as dangerous a threat to national security as Communists.

Jewish Museum Milwaukee 1360 N. Prospect Avenue, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
