The Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
In celebration of the release of the the stunning new game ‘Breath of The Wild’ on Nintendo Switch, The Legend of Zelda Symphony returns, brought to life with incredible visuals and a live orchestra. The only show officially sanctioned by Nintendo, Symphony of The Goddesses features a 4 movement symphony with music & imagery spanning over 25 years of adventure in the Kingdom of Hyrule from the most popular video game series of all time.
Live Music/Performance