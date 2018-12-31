The Majestics
Club Timbuktu 520 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
A Milwaukee funk ensemble with a feverish live show, The Majestics pay homage to greats like James Brown, Rick James and Kool and the Gang. The band formerly known as Chocolate Ice 2 will dig deep into the funk and soul songbook at this show, where there will be drink specials and complimentary snacks throughout the night. It’ll be hard to beat the cover, too: There isn’t one.
Info
Club Timbuktu 520 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212 View Map
Live Music/Performance