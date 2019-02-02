The Prince Experience w/The First Wave

The Prince Experience! “Little Red Corvette”, ”Kiss”, “1999”, and a brand new batch of Prince’s funky jams that made the purple one an icon. Let Gabriel Sanchez and The Prince Experience take you on a trip back in time and party like it’s 1999 with the ultimate tribute to the look and live experience of Prince. This special tribute will feature the full band as well as a special appearance by a Morris Day and Jerome, a few surprises and MUCH MORE! Whether you were dancing along in the ’80s or experiencing Prince for the first time, it’s time to get your purple freak on!