The Reunion of Todd Rundgren’s UTOPIA

Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

An amazing oportunity to see a live reunion of Utopia the band that followed Todd Rundgren’s massive pop success (Hello, It’s Me, We Got to Get You a Woman, Just One Victory, etc) and it began with a massive Frank Zappa-esque prog bang, evolving into a rock hits machine (Love Is the Answer, You Make Me Crazy, The Very Last Time, Love in Action, One World).

