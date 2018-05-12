The Reunion of Todd Rundgren’s UTOPIA
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
An amazing oportunity to see a live reunion of Utopia the band that followed Todd Rundgren’s massive pop success (Hello, It’s Me, We Got to Get You a Woman, Just One Victory, etc) and it began with a massive Frank Zappa-esque prog bang, evolving into a rock hits machine (Love Is the Answer, You Make Me Crazy, The Very Last Time, Love in Action, One World).
Info
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance