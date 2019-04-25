The Secret Comedy of Women
The Secret Comedy of Women is a laugh-out-loud immersive theatrical triumph about the challenges of womanhood. The audience freely roars with laughter at everything that has ever held them back; from boys to bras and pantyhose to menopause. Come celebrate the joy of the journey from girlhood to womanhood. It’s no secret that every woman deserves a laugh! This is where to find it!
Start: Apr. 25, 2019
End: Apr. 28, 2019
Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Comedy, Theater & Dance