The Secret Comedy of Women

Google Calendar - The Secret Comedy of Women - 2019-04-25 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Secret Comedy of Women - 2019-04-25 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Secret Comedy of Women - 2019-04-25 00:00:00 iCalendar - The Secret Comedy of Women - 2019-04-25 00:00:00

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

The Secret Comedy of Women is a laugh-out-loud immersive theatrical triumph about the challenges of womanhood. The audience freely roars with laughter at everything that has ever held them back; from boys to bras and pantyhose to menopause. Come celebrate the joy of the journey from girlhood to womanhood.  It’s no secret that every woman deserves a laugh! This is where to find it!

Show Dates

Start: Apr. 25, 2019

End: Apr. 28, 2019

Theater

Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall

929 N Water St

Info

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Comedy, Theater & Dance
Google Calendar - The Secret Comedy of Women - 2019-04-25 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Secret Comedy of Women - 2019-04-25 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Secret Comedy of Women - 2019-04-25 00:00:00 iCalendar - The Secret Comedy of Women - 2019-04-25 00:00:00 Google Calendar - The Secret Comedy of Women - 2019-04-26 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Secret Comedy of Women - 2019-04-26 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Secret Comedy of Women - 2019-04-26 00:00:00 iCalendar - The Secret Comedy of Women - 2019-04-26 00:00:00 Google Calendar - The Secret Comedy of Women - 2019-04-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Secret Comedy of Women - 2019-04-27 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Secret Comedy of Women - 2019-04-27 00:00:00 iCalendar - The Secret Comedy of Women - 2019-04-27 00:00:00 Google Calendar - The Secret Comedy of Women - 2019-04-28 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Secret Comedy of Women - 2019-04-28 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Secret Comedy of Women - 2019-04-28 00:00:00 iCalendar - The Secret Comedy of Women - 2019-04-28 00:00:00