The Secret Comedy of Women is a laugh-out-loud immersive theatrical triumph about the challenges of womanhood. The audience freely roars with laughter at everything that has ever held them back; from boys to bras and pantyhose to menopause. Come celebrate the joy of the journey from girlhood to womanhood. It’s no secret that every woman deserves a laugh! This is where to find it!

Show Dates

Start: Apr. 25, 2019

End: Apr. 28, 2019

Theater

Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall

929 N Water St