The Strumbellas w/Noah Kahan
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
When a crowd is feverishly singing along with the last chorus upon first listen, you know it’s a song that connects. This is what happens when The Strumbellas play “Spirits” live for the first time, the first single from their breakthrough album, Hope. That experience embodies the essence of what has been attracting fans from across North America to this six-piece Lindsay, Ontario-bred band.
Info
