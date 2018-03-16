The Tales of Hoffman

The Cabot Theatre is the site for Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s collaborative production (with Skylight Music Theatre) of Jacques Offenbach’s immortal opéra fantastique—a tale of a poet (E.T.A. Hoffmann) seeking both romantic and artistic fulfillment. This is an all-new adaptation and English translation by Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s Daniel J. Brylow. The performance companies promise this will be “an imaginative and kinetic new version of Offenbach’s gorgeous opera.” (John Jahn)