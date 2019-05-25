The USAF Band of Mid-America’s Mobility Brass Quintet will present a concert at Door Community Auditorium (DCA) in Fish Creek on May 25 at 7 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public for this family-friendly, all-ages event.

Mobility Brass Quintet is the newest performing group of the United States Air Force Band of Mid-America. Featuring the traditional quintet instrumentation of two trumpets, French horn, trombone, and tuba, the ensemble is known for its versatility and outstanding musicianship.

A component group of the Band of Mid-America, the Quintet’s performance repertoire spans five centuries, from the glorious antiphonal sounds of the Renaissance to the rich diversity of American musical styles. Whether they are playing a military march, a jazz standard, or an original arrangement of patriotic favorites, the Mobility Brass Quintet’s presentations are thoughtful, inspiring, and entertaining.

The five gifted members of the Quintet proudly represent the skill and professionalism of the United States Air Force as musical ambassadors to military and civilian audiences throughout the band’s ten-state area of responsibility. This ensemble not only performs in concert halls and civic events, but also adds a distinctive presence to official military ceremonies and events of state.

DCA is located at 3926 Highway 42 in Fish Creek. The box office is open Monday-Friday, 12-5 p.m. More information is available in person, on the phone at (920) 868-2728, or online at www.dcauditorium.org.