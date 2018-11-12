The War and Treaty w/Courtney Marie Andrews

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

The War and Treaty deliver live shows and records that make the hairs on the back of necks stand up. Their music and stories bring tears and goosebumps, but ultimately, more is at work. In the midst of Michael and Tanya’s open, beaming faces and united voices, facades met away. Walls are torn down. “I want people to feel like we care,” Michael says. “When you think about artists, you don’t think about that.” He pauses and grins broadly. “But that’s the way I want the world to feel about The War and Treaty.”

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
