'The Waterfront' Screening

Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park 1859 N. 40th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208

As part of its Environmental and Social Justice Film Series, the Washington Park Urban Ecology Center screens The Waterfront—a film about the struggle between residents, water workers and corporate managers over the right to affordable clean water. There will be a moderated conversation following the film.

Activist, Film
