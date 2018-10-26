The Weight Band (members of The Band, Levon Helm Band & Rick Danko Group)

CELEBRATING THE LEGACY OF THE BAND…

The Weight Band originated in 2013 inside the famed Woodstock, New York barn of Levon Helm when Jim Weider and Randy Ciarlante — both former members of The Band — performed “Songs of The Band” with Band founder, Garth Hudson, along-side Jimmy Vivino and Byron Isaacs.

Inspired to carry on the legacy of the unforgettable rock group, Weider (guitar, mandolin, vocals), Ciarlante and Isaacs began performing fan favorites from The Band catalog to audiences across the country, inviting Marty Grebb (keyboards, organ, horns, vocals) and Brian Mitchell (keyboards, organ, accordion, vocals) to complete their sound. The Weight Band later added Albert Rogers (bass, vocals) and Michael Bram (drums, vocals) to make up their current lineup with Weider, Mitchell and Grebb.

Recently the group released their first full-length studio album, World Gone Mad, an Americana/Roots Rock masterpiece of the Woodstock sound. The acclaimed album features special guest, Jackie Greene, as well as co-writing contributions from Levon Helm.