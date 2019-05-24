The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra 2019

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

The most popular and sought after big band in the world today for both concert and swing dance engagements. With its unique jazz sound, the Glenn Miller Orchestra is considered to be one of the greatest bands of all time. The present Glenn Miller Orchestra was formed in 1956 and has been touring consistently since, playing an average of 300 live dates a year all around the world.

“A band ought to have a sound all of its own.  It ought to have a personality.”  – Glenn Miller

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
