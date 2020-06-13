The Youth Are Here! Youth Rising Up Chalking Event

Members of the student led group, Youth Rising Up, will be hosting a chalking event in front of City Hall after the march from the Milwaukee Domes. Some chalk will be available but you are welcome to bring some to support the cause!

We are partnering with Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression.

Student demands are as follows:

- Retraining for police officers

- End to police brutality

- Police officers charged and prosecuted the same as others

- Laws need to be more fair

- Defund anti-Black media

- “The Justice system is rigged”-unrig it!

- End to redlining

- End to school to Prison Pipeline