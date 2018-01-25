Theatre Gigante presents: Metamorphosis

Inspired by Franz Kafka’s novella, Gigante explores

human nature’s capacity to transform into the sub-human,

in this poetic adaptation told through dance, music and text.

Written and directed by Isabelle Kralj.

Music by Borut Krzisnik.

Lighting & set design by Alan Piotrowicz.

Featuring

Edwin Olvera

Ben Yela

Ron Scot Fry

Selena Milewski

Hannah Klapperich-Mueller .

One weekend only!

Thursday January 25, 2017 @ 7:30pm

Friday January 26, 2017 @ 7:30pm

Saturday January 27, 2017 @ 7:30pm

Sunday January 28, 2017 @ 2pm

Kenilworth 508 Theatre

1925 E Kenilworth Place

on Milwaukee’s East Side

tickets: 1-800-838-3006 or gigantemetamorphosis.brownpapertickets.com