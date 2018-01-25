Theatre Gigante presents: Metamorphosis
Inspired by Franz Kafka’s novella, Gigante explores
human nature’s capacity to transform into the sub-human,
in this poetic adaptation told through dance, music and text.
Written and directed by Isabelle Kralj.
Music by Borut Krzisnik.
Lighting & set design by Alan Piotrowicz.
Featuring
Edwin Olvera
Ben Yela
Ron Scot Fry
Selena Milewski
Hannah Klapperich-Mueller .
One weekend only!
Thursday January 25, 2017 @ 7:30pm
Friday January 26, 2017 @ 7:30pm
Saturday January 27, 2017 @ 7:30pm
Sunday January 28, 2017 @ 2pm
tickets: 1-800-838-3006 or gigantemetamorphosis.brownpapertickets.com
Kenilworth Square East, 508 Theatre 1925 E. Kenilworth Place, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
