Theresa Caputo LIVE! The Experience
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: 7:30pm
Theresa
Caputo LIVE!
The Experience
Saturday, March 25
Doors 6:30pm // Show 7:30pm
The Riverside Theater
Theresa Caputo, psychic medium and star of the hit TLC show, Long Island Medium, returns to the Riverside Theater on March 25. Theresa will give interactive readings to audience members throughout the show and will also share personal stories about her life and her unique gifts.
Purchasing a ticket does not guarantee a reading.
Info
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Live Music/Performance