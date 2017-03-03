Event time: 7:30pm

Theresa

Caputo LIVE!

The Experience

Saturday, March 25

Doors 6:30pm // Show 7:30pm

The Riverside Theater

Theresa Caputo, psychic medium and star of the hit TLC show, Long Island Medium, returns to the Riverside Theater on March 25. Theresa will give interactive readings to audience members throughout the show and will also share personal stories about her life and her unique gifts.

Purchasing a ticket does not guarantee a reading.