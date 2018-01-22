Third Space Beer Dinner

We are excited to be pairing the local beers from Third Space Brewery with delicious house-made dishes made with local fresh farm produce, all with a NEW TWIST on your traditional beer dinner!

Start the evening with a complimentary pint followed by 4 unique beers from Third Space's portfolio, paired with 4 delicious house-made dishes. It is going to be YOUR job to mix, match and put together the best pairings of beer and plates. Go against the Third Space Brew Master and Red Lion Chef and see if you can match what they thought are the best pairings. Match the most and WIN some great giveaways!

Some of the dishes being paired with Third Space beers include a delicious Braised Duck, Sockeye Salmon & a house-made Ravioli. Dishes are made with local Farm Fresh Produce from Witties Farm & Mushroom Mike.

Dinner tickets are only $45 per guest and with seats being limited, they must be pre-purchased. Please purchase yours through this event. For more information, or with any questions, contact sandy@redlionpubmke.com or call the pub at 414-431-9009.