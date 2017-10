×

Clearsome room on your shelves and walls, because the Third Ward Art Festivalreturns to Milwaukee this weekend stocked with captivating artwork from morethan 140 artists of varying mediums. On Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5p.m., festival-goers can shop for paintings, drawings, ceramics, jewelry,sculptures, prints, woodworks, furniture and more, get a look at the productionprocesses through artist demonstrations, and even get their own art on byparticipating in various crafts throughout the weekend, such as color creationsand spin art. The festival will also have live music from Parisian singerMichelet Innocent and instrumental guitar duo Patchouli. (Also Sunday, Sept.3.)