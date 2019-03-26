REGISTER FOR A DONATION TIME SLOT

Show your Third Ward pride this March by donating at the Shepherd Express' “Third Ward Gives Back” Blood Drive on Tuesday, March 26!

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin will be at Black Swan MKE, inside the Renaissance Building on Water and Buffalo from noon to 6 p.m., and ALL donors will take home a free Summerfest 2019 ticket, enjoy great refreshments and have the chance to win tons of other fun prizes from local businesses.

Make your appointment by clicking here or call 877-BE-A-HERO. That’s 1-877-BE-A-HERO. Thanks for giving back to your community!

Thank you to our partner 88Nine Radio Milwaukee.

Thank you to our refreshment and prize donors Holey Moley, The Wicked Hop, Brew City Brand, SPIRE Fitness, Saz's State House, Colectivo Coffee, and Summerfest.