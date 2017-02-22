"Thoughts for Food": Nick Ramsey & the Family, Mohr Ave. & Halfway Over

Event time: 7:30pm-1am

Please join us and Thoughts for Food in supporting this important cause...feeding the hungry!

Once again, volunteers, musical groups and venues come together to bring you an evening of entertainment dedicated to benefiting their neighbors in the Racine County area who are in need of one of life's basic elements….food.

Tickets are $10.00 in advance and $15.00 at the door and two non-perishable food items, attendees can choose from 15 venues and nearly 50 different bands, not to mention a variety of music styles.

Henry & Wanda's is hosting the following bands:

Nick Ramsey & the Family – Hip Hop/Funk 7:30-9pm

Mohr Ave - Pop, Rock & Acoustic 9-10:45pm

Halfway Over- 70-80’s variety 11-12:30pm

More information is available at http://www.thoughtsforfood.org

Henry&Wanda’s 501 6th St. Racine WI (262) 632-1772

