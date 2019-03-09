Thriftones w/Sister Species and Caley Conway

Longtime staples of Milwaukee’s Americana scene, folk-rock luminaries The Thriftones are joined by a pair of evocative folk and indie acts on this show at the Pabst Milwaukee Brewery and Taproom. Fronted by sisters Emily and Abby Kastrul, the eight-piece Minneapolis chamber-pop group Sister Species explores heartache and self-care on their vibrant new sophomore LP titled Heavy Things Do Move, an album driven by bold trumpet harmonies. And opening the night is Milwaukee songwriter Caley Conway, formerly of the alt-country project Lucy Cukes, who specializes in achingly personal songs about matters of the heart.