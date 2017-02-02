Thursday Nights Light The Domes

Event time: 6-9pm

Feb. 23, from 6–9 p.m., Viva Las Vegas Night will bring all things “Elvis” to The Domes. Visitors are encouraged to wear their best Elvis-inspired attire and to try their luck at Vegas-style carnival games. An Elvis impersonator will perform from 6:30–8:30 p.m. Specialty drinks and Elvis’s favorite banana-and-peanut-butter sandwiches will be available for purchase.

Price: ages. Wine and other beverage and food items will be available for purchase. Regular Domes admission for adults age 18 and over is $7; Milwaukee County Seniors with ID, persons with disabilities, students of any age with ID, and youth age 6–17, $5; children 5 and under, free. For more information on The Domes, call (414) 257-5611 or visit countyparks.com.