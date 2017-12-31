Tigernite w/ NO/NO

One of the city’s great party bands, Tigernite headlines this Bay View New Year’s celebration. The guitar-worshipping rockers will be joined on the bill by one of the city’s most winning dream-pop bands, NO/NO, who released one of their strongest EPs yet this year, Twentysomethings. There will be drink specials all night, along with a complimentary champagne toast and a late-night snack buffet.