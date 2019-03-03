Tiki Takedown w/Cabin Essence & DJ Andy Noble (12pm)

Tiki Takedown

with official spirit partner Cutwater Spirits

Sunday, March 3

Noon–3pm

Turner Hall Ballroom

21+ Only

12pm Doors //

12pm Show

The Pabst Theater Group, Milwaukee Record & Cutwater Spirits invite Wisconsinites to take a break from the polar vortex with the Turner Hall Tiki Takedown, a tiki drink competition that offers tropical drinks and sunshine inspired music on Sunday, March 3. Local establishments will showcase their craft cocktail skills and create original tiki drinks for guests to sample and vote for their favorite. One lucky establishment will win the coveted Tiki Takedown trophy and bragging rights for the best tiki drink!

The event will feature live music from local Milwaukee band Cabin Essence and DJ sets by Andy Noble.

Tickets on sale now!

Participating Establishments:

Bittercube Bar & Bazaar

Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria

Braise Restaurant & Culinary School

DanDan

Don’s Diner

Finks

Hotel Madrid

Movida

Pete’s Pops

Pourman’s

The Iron Horse Hotel

The Outsider

The Tin Widow

Wauwatiki

Cutwater Spirits will also be on site with rum samples!

All ticketholders are invited to take advantage of food specials at the Tavern at Turner Hall after the event. With proof of a Tiki Takedown ticket purchase, guests can get $7 popcorn chicken, $7 half order wings and $7 All You Can Eat Fries!