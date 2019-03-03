Tiki Takedown w/Cabin Essence & DJ Andy Noble (12pm)
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Tiki Takedown
with official spirit partner Cutwater Spirits
Sunday, March 3
Noon–3pm
21+ Only
12pm Doors //
12pm Show
The Pabst Theater Group, Milwaukee Record & Cutwater Spirits invite Wisconsinites to take a break from the polar vortex with the Turner Hall Tiki Takedown, a tiki drink competition that offers tropical drinks and sunshine inspired music on Sunday, March 3. Local establishments will showcase their craft cocktail skills and create original tiki drinks for guests to sample and vote for their favorite. One lucky establishment will win the coveted Tiki Takedown trophy and bragging rights for the best tiki drink!
The event will feature live music from local Milwaukee band Cabin Essence and DJ sets by Andy Noble.
Tickets on sale now!
Participating Establishments:
Bittercube Bar & Bazaar
Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria
Braise Restaurant & Culinary School
DanDan
Don’s Diner
Finks
Hotel Madrid
Movida
Pete’s Pops
Pourman’s
The Iron Horse Hotel
The Outsider
The Tin Widow
Wauwatiki
Cutwater Spirits will also be on site with rum samples!
All ticketholders are invited to take advantage of food specials at the Tavern at Turner Hall after the event. With proof of a Tiki Takedown ticket purchase, guests can get $7 popcorn chicken, $7 half order wings and $7 All You Can Eat Fries!