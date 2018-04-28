Tickets – $40

Groups of 8 or more – $35

$3 per ticket fee for online order / $1 per ticket fee for phone order

This is a Special Event – Pick and Choose Flex Vouchers, Sunset Vouchers, Sunset Gift Certificates, Entertainment Coupons, or any Sunset Playhouse special offers, are not valid for this show.

'TIL DEATH DO US PART

A Murder Mystery Comedy

by Dick and Vickie Katschke

Join us for our Murder Mystery Fundraiser. Enjoy this inter-active murder mystery complete with an appetizer buffet, full cash bar and your chance to win valuable raffle prizes. Have a great time and enjoy a tax write-off!

You're cordially invited to the long-awaited nuptials of corporate tycoon Donald

Trumpet and chorus girl Marla LeMoxie. The wedding will blend Donald's high

society family with Marla's kin from the Ozarks -- and the results may be deadly.

Why would anyone consider murder at a happy occasion like this? Will the victim

be the bitter ex-wife, the loyal secretary, or the mob's "godfather"? Could the

killer be the hunky best man? Or perhaps the jilted maid of honor? Even the

butler may be tonight's murderer.

The possible reasons run the gamut...revenge, greed, passion, jealousy, and

ambition. All the secret motives of the wedding party and guests will be

revealed.

Keep your eyes open and listen for clues. And be on your guard...or you may

become a victim.