The Tillers w/Joseph Huber

THE TILLERS WITH SPECIAL GUEST JOSEPH HUBER- THURSDAY, AUGUST 2ND 8PM

$10 in advance/ $12 at the door

“The Tillers.. I could sit and listen to them all night long!” - Iris Dement

The Tillers came into being while busking for nickels and dimes in the gaslight district of Cincinnati. Now far removed from those humble beginnings, the band has won over Cincinnati’s bar and festival scene and launched international tours with tireless momentum. They resurrect songs of America’s past, craft originals all their own while touching on themes both historical and timeless. Clawhammer banjo, acoustic guitar and upright bass meet high mountain harmonies that belt, croon, lament and rejoice. They continue to plot their travels around the map, electrifying new places and making new friends wherever they go. From place to place, they carry with them more instruments, new songs, and funnier stories. They are Cincinnati’s traveling minstrels. Expect to hear from them soon. -Bio by Pete Wood-

Joseph Huber- Do I have to tell you about Joseph Huber again? Just come, watch and enjoy. He's a Milwaukee treasure. -Bio by Matt