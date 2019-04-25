‘Tis the Saison Bierklasse

April showers bring May flowers, but the end of fall harvest brings…April…biers…? Sorry. We’ll add some hops to that rhyme and let it sit for a while.

In this tasting we’ll take you on a delicious journey through time as we trace the historical origins of this popular and often misunderstood Belgian style as well as its place in the yearly calendar.

Help us celebrate the darling of the spring bier season by sitting back, sipping up, and relishing in all the rustic, Wallonian-bred goodness that this versatile style has to offer. From the formidable and funky to the easy and breezy, we’ll cover a range of these biers that are as complex and varied as its history requires. Horse blankets encouraged but by no means mandatory.