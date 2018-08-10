TLC w/En Vogue

Beloved American girl group TLC will rock the Main Stage on Friday, Aug. 10 at 8:00 pm. No. 1 singles like “Waterfalls,” “No Scrubs” and “Creep” brought the group fame since forming in Atlanta in 1990. Since then, TLC has sold over 85 million records and is recognized as the best-selling girl group in the nation. The group has won five Grammys and received 12 nominations, as well as three Billboard Music Awards, an American Music Award and multiple other honors.

Joining TLC is one of the top five highest selling American female groups, En Vogue. Over the past twenty years, the group has performed on the Grammy Awards, Saturday Night Live and other nationally televised events.

All seating for this show is reserved and tickets are $39 and $29.