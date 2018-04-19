To the Best of Our Knowledge

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

To the Best of Our Knowledge brings their award-winning national public radio show and podcast to Turner Hall for a night of conversation, stories, live music and more. 

Host Anne Strainchamps emcees an evening of big ideas and provocative questions that will leave your mind inspired, awake and engaged. She’ll be joined by a team of talented producers, performers and personalities with a few surprises up their sleeves.

Produced by Wisconsin Public Radio, To the Best of Our Knowledge is heard on more than 125 public radio stations around the nation, including The Ideas Network 90.7 in Milwaukee. It is distributed by PRX. Find the podcast on iTunes.

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Live Music/Performance
