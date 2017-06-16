Toad The Wet Sprocket w/Beta Play
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
Toad
The Wet Sprocket
+ special guest Beta Play
Thursday, July 13
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
The Pabst Theater
Toad The Wet Sprocket dominated the airwaves with amazing hits like "All I Want", "Walk On The Ocean", "Good Intentions", "Fall Down", and "Something's Always Wrong". See them live at the beautiful Pabst Theater this July.
Info
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance