Toad The Wet Sprocket w/Beta Play

Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 8pm

Toad

The Wet Sprocket

+ special guest Beta Play

Thursday, July 13

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Pabst Theater

Toad The Wet Sprocket dominated the airwaves with amazing hits like "All I Want", "Walk On The Ocean", "Good Intentions", "Fall Down", and "Something's Always Wrong". See them live at the beautiful Pabst Theater this July.

Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
