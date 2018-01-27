TODD BARRY – 30TH ANNIVERSARY CROWD WORK TOUR!

9:30pm show added by popular demand!

7:30pm show is SOLD OUT

Deadpan and hilarious, Todd Barry brings his renowned Crowd Work tour to Milwaukee Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 7:30pm. The New York Times referred to Todd Barry as a “master of standup” and “…few comics are more consistently funny.” You have seen him on Comedy Central, HBO, Conan, Jimmy Kimmel, Chappelle’s Show, Sex and the City, and even Sesame Street! A night of laughs you don’t want to miss!

Todd Barry – 30th Anniversary Crowd Work Tour!

Saturday, January 27, 2018

Doors open 30 minutes prior to show time. Show at 7:30pm and 9:30pm

at The Underground Collaborative, 161 W. Wisconsin Ave. (Lower Level, below TJ Maxx in the Grand Ave.)

Tickets $20

About Todd Barry….

New York City-based comedian and actor Todd Barry is widely recognized for his roles as the bongo-playing “Third Conchord” on HBO’s Flight of the Conchords and Mickey Rourke’s deli boss in 2009 Oscar winner The Wrestler, and renowned throughout the entertainment industry for his nuanced, measured, and thoroughly original approach to stand-up. Drawing audience members in with his deadpan self-deprecation and ability to pile punchline upon punchline, his decidedly low-key stage persona belies a deeply intelligent, often biting, occasionally absurdist worldview, one lauded by discerning fans who seek a fresh yet honest update to traditional observation and social commentary.

Boasting multiple stand-up appearances on The Late Show with David Letterman, Late Night with Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and two Comedy Central Presents specials, and his latest one hour Comedy Central special Super Crazy. Todd’s resume also includes such hit TV shows as Louie, Delocated, Bored to Death, Tim and Eric, Chappelle’s Show, Sex and the City, and even Sesame Street. Among his additional feature-film highlights are Todd Phillips’s Road Trip, Louis CK’s Pootie Tang, and Mitch Hedberg’s Los Enchiladas.

You can see him soon at Sigourney Weaver’s right hand man in Amy Heckerling’s Vamps, and as Paul Rudd’s co-worker in David Wain’s Wanderlust. Internationally he has performed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Montreal’s Just For Laughs Festival, the Vancouver International Comedy Festival, and Kilkenny, Ireland’s Cat Laughs Festival.

Todd has been heard on both The Howard Stern Show and The Bob & Tom Show, and his albums Medium Energy, Falling Off the Bone, and From Heaven are available from Comedy Central Records, Amazon and iTunes. He has earned the U.S. Comedy Arts Festival’s Jury Award, praise from Ricky Gervais as one of the best comedians of 2009, and accolades from The Onion’s A.V. Club, which declared Medium Energy one of the best comedy albums of the decade.

Todd was the subject of a recent New York Times Arts section cover story, which referred to him as a “master of standup” and noted “when it comes to live performance, few comics are more consistently funny.”

In April 2013 the Todd Barry Podcast debuted. It reached #1 on the iT

“Comedy savants revere this Conan and Letterman veteran’s hushed, singsong sarcasm.” – Entertainment Weekly

“Piercing, blinding, slaying, violating wit.” – NPR

“Infuses his observational comedy with a wonderfully individual disdain.” – The Times of London

“He doesn’t suffer fools, and fortunately for his comedy his definition of ‘fool’ doesn’t discriminate.” – Pitchfork.com

“Acerbic wit, deadpan delivery and wickedly smart punchlines.” – Time Out New York

“Barry is so beautifully arid he is positively parched.” – London Evening Standard

“The success lies with the delivery, and in his ability to seamlessly merge ad-libbed material with his prepared schtick.” – The Age, Melbourne