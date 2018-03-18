Todd Snider
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Tickets $25 ADV
Singer-songwriter Todd Snider has never been one to keep his feelings hidden. He came on the scene with the song “Talkin’ Seattle Grunge Rock Blues” and has garnered comparisons to songwriting’s satiric best — John Prine, Jerry Jeff Walker, Billy Joe Shaver. His music is filled with melody and metaphor, mixing politically and socially disgruntled themes while maintaining his stinging wit.
Info
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Live Music/Performance