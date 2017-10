guitarist whose professional soloing chops radiate throughout the band's performance. A standout slide player, Tommy has often been touted as one of the best i

n the Midwest. His seemingly effortless style ranges from strident and thick "Clapton-esque" lines and tone to satisfyingly classic rock 'n roll. Tommy grew up enthralled with the guitarists in the Allman Brothers Band and the great British blues rockers — Jeff Beck, Jimmy Page and, especially, Cream-era Eric Clapton. Tommy focuses this power into a tight, focused wall of sound with his amazingly talented trio of musicians. Jason McLean's melodic and groovy bass lines and harmony vocals combine perfectly with Alex Burgess's rock-solid, musical percussion talents and spot-on background vocals. The band combines all of their years of musical performance into a tight, energized, soulful, live musical package like none other you've heard before.Amazing musicians in their own right, the group has 4 original CDs under their belts, as well as a full-length performance DVD, but boasts a list of covers that would make any lover of blues-rock drool in anticipation - from Hendrix, SRV, Cream/Clapton, Stones, Beatles, The Band and so, so many more.