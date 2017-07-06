Event time: 8pm

TOMMY ODETTO FUNDRAISER

Fri Aug 18 2017 8pm @ 224 W. Bruce St.

Bay Area rocker Tommy Odetto has been on a 6-month adventure to raise the funds for an opportunity any aspiring rock musician would kill for. An opportunity to record in the private studio of his rock heroes, Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters. (gofundme.com/tommy606) He is nearing his goal and the end is in site. To wrap up this incredible journey, he and his band (Tim Baker on Bass, Nick Odetto on drums) are heading to Milwaukee for one final EPIC SHOW to push him up and over the top.

In addition to this killer rock show, there will be a silent auction with items donated by local Milwaukee businesses, PLUS a raffle to win a BC guitar autographed by members of the Nirvana - Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Krist Novoselic and Chad Channing - donated by Sarah Turrell, a huge friend and supporter of the Tommy Odetto crowdfund.

In 2013, Tommy Odetto was featured in Guitar Player magazine and was tapped the Bay Area winner of Guitar Center’s King of the Blues. In 2015 he toured as a full-time member of Big Brother and the Holding Company. And then, in 2016 he self-published a video hoping to get the attention of his rock hero, Dave Grohl. Along the way, he met Milwaukee’s Sandy Ploy who helped to connect the dots and a few months later he found himself sharing the stage with Dave Grohl. This year, one year later, he opened for Grohl and Taylor Hawkins in Hawkins’ Foo Fighters side project Chevy Metal. Tommy has also opened for Foreigner, Eddie Money, Kenny Wayne Sheperd, Living Colour, Tommy Castro, Walter Trout, Leon Russell, Y&T and most recently, The Stone Foxes.

Seeing and hearing Odetto, it is easy to see that he is heavily influenced by the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page, Allman Brothers, Stevie Ray Vaughan; modern blues acts like Joe Bonamassa, Gary Clark, Jr. and rock acts like Soundgarden, Pearl Jam, and others.

Odetto is truly a rising star of the rock scene and is blazing his own trail to reignite the fire of rock and roll. Closing the campaign here in Milwaukee is sure to be a night of fierce guitar-driven rock and roll.

This is an ALL AGES fundraising event. Advance tickets are $20 ages 13 and up; Kids 12 and under are free At the door $25 ages 13 and up. Tickets available at:

https://tommyodetto.com/mke

