Tony Bennett w/Antonia Bennett

Event time: 7:30pm

Tony Bennett

+ special guest Antonia Bennett

Sunday, May 28

Doors 6PM / Show 7:30PM

The Riverside Theater

The man who took cool to new heights. TONY BENNETT! A night to remember with a musical legend. With worldwide record sales in the millions, and dozens of platinum and gold albums to his credit, TONY BENNETT is a musician who touches the hearts and souls of audiences with his legendary vocals and charming stage presence. His long list of achievements, spanning over 60 years, includes nineteen Grammy Awards, including the prestigious Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, making this artist a true international treasure. His signature tunes, such as “Steppin’ Out With My Baby” and “I Left My Heart In San Francisco” form part of the fabric of American music culture. Often billed as the world’s most boyish octogenarian, TONY BENNETT is a vital musical artist at the peak of his powers.