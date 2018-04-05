Tony Ostry: Etchings by Ostry

Award-winning Brookfield artist, Tony Ostry, presents Etchings by Ostry at Inspiration Studios in West Allis during the month of April. Although he has been featured in several collaborative exhibitions, this is Ostry’s first solo exhibit. His prints will adorn the gallery walls located at 1500 S. 73rd Street, from April 5 through April 30. An Opening Reception with the artist is scheduled for Sunday, April 8, 2:00-4:00pm. The reception is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

The exhibit features Ostry’s copper plate prints, in limited monochromatic editions, of re-imagined memories and landscape scenery, many of which include birds in flight and other elements of a wispy, and whispery, nature.

The Opening Reception for Etchings by Ostry will take place Sunday, April 8, 2:00-4:00pm at Inspiration Studios, 1500 S. 73rd Street in West Allis. It is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. For those unable to attend the opening, Ostry will host open gallery hours on Tuesday, April 17, 6:00-8:00pm. The exhibit will also be on display during theatre performances in April and during the Steve Beguhn (American Idol finalist) concert on April 28.

For more details about this exhibit and the artists, visit www.inspirationstudiosgallery.com.