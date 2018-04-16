A Town Hall Meeting with Paul Ryan Starring Chris Fairbanks

Join comedian Chris Fairbanks (Comedy Central, Conan, TruTV) as we explore what would happen if Paul Ryan actually held a town hall like he’s supposed to. Come with your own questions and comments on the state of the GOP and the KGB in Trump’s America, the night will start with standup comedy from Andie Main and Chris Fairbanks.

Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind, one-night-only night event at Club Garibaldi! Political Satire at its finest, at the expense of Wisconsin’s-own, Paul Ryan.

Tickets Available, $15