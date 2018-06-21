TradeCraft Trivia
SafeHouse Restaurant 779 North Front Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Mrs. Moneypenny has all the answers, but do you? Test yourself at Spy Trivia at the SafeHouse every Thursday at 7:30pm. Good luck agents!
Specials include $3 Shots Special, $4 Tap, $5 House Wines
Prizes include 1st Place: $30 SafeHouse Gift Card for their next mission, 2nd Place: $20 SafeHouse Gift Card for their next mission, Best Team Name: $10 SafeHouse Gift Card for their next mission
