Vivid and passionate!

This 90-minute chamber opera is a Florentine Opera new production.

Peter Brook’s acclaimed chamber adaptation strips the story of Carmen to its emotional core. This taut psycho-drama is great opera and dynamic theater all at once. With jealousies ignited and passions exploding, Carmen’s lust for life leads down a deadly path. You’ll hear all the famous arias and get to know our heroine in a whole new way.

Purchase tickets online, or order by phone 1-800-32-OPERA, Monday-Friday 9am-5pm. Main Stage performances take place at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, 929 North Water Street in downtown Milwaukee. Tickets are also available for purchase by phone (414) 273- 7206 and in person at the Marcus Center.

Performances for the Tragedy of Carmen will be on March 13th, 15th, 21st, and 22nd, 2020. Friday and Saturday performances will be at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:30pm.