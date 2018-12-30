We can’t pretend to understand the mindset of the many Trans-Siberian Orchestra fans who see the group every time they tour through the city each year, but it must be at least a little bit of a bummer for them when the band comes after Christmas instead of before the holiday. Consider these shows, the group’s first at the new Fiserv Forum, one last concentrated dose of Christmas cheer before the New Year arrives. Even though Trans-Siberian Orchestra founder and composer Paul O’Neill died last year, the band’s progged-out, pyrotechnics-heavy interpretations of holiday classics remain enormously popular.