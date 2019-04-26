CR Davidson Art is pleased to announce the opening of TRANSCENDING COLOR: New Works by artist Ginnie Cappaert, at The Renaissance Gallery in the Historic Third Ward.

A blast of bold color is coming to the compact, cream city brick space located in The Renaissance Building at 309 North Water Street. TRANSCENDING COLOR showcases three large, colorful mixed media paintings by Door County artist Ginnie Cappaert. The exhibit will open to the public on Gallery Night, Friday, April 26, with an artist reception from 5-8 pm.

Visual artist, Ginnie Cappaert lives and works in her Egg Harbor, Wisconsin studio/gallery from May-October. She is inspired by the natural beauty of the land and water of the peninsula with its ever-changing light and color. Her early work began with watercolors, which evolved over time into mixed media collages and oil paintings. Her newest technique involves an in-depth process of layering oil paint, cold wax and mixed media, then scraping and marking subtle detail into the final painting. Up to 40 layers of media are built into the finished piece. Ginnie often works on several diverse pieces simultaneously: works on canvas, works on paper, and recent totem style sculptures.

TRANSCENDING COLOR: New Works by Ginnie Cappaert runs through July 12, 2019. The Renaissance Gallery is located at 309 North Water Street, Lobby Level, open to the public weekdays from 9-5. The space is curated by Catherine Davidson, CR Davidson Art LLC, with an office across the street in The Marshall Building, 207 East Buffalo Street, Suite 524. The office space will display a selection of smaller artworks by Ginnie Cappaert and other artists throughout the exhibit. CR Davidson Art is open by appointment, special event and chance. For an appointment, please call (414) 303-9389.

The Gallery is open for viewing Monday-Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm or by appointment.