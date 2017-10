×

Featuringthe art of Katayoun Amjadi, Rina Yoon, Nirmal Raja, Wing Young Huie, NinaGhanbarzadeh, Xavier Tavera, Mika Negishi Laidlaw, Yevgeniya Kaganovich, EssmaImady. Curated by Katayoun Amjadi and John Schuerman.

Drawinginspiration from the personal ‘melting pot,’ Transplant Eyes featureartists who occupy liminal spaces where notions of here and there, self andother, past and present are in constant flux. The exhibitionfeatures Midwest-based artists who were from other parts of theworld. The artists interweave representations of local culture withsymbols from their past to create psychologically intricate works of artwith aesthetic agency, yet thematically comment on their socialsurroundings. As the act of “becoming” is ongoing, both past and presentinform their artwork in this show.